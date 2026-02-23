Left Menu

Rob Jetten Leads the Youngest Coalition Government in Dutch History

Rob Jetten, the youngest and first openly gay prime minister of the Netherlands, heads a new minority coalition government. The administration faces significant challenges to pass legislation, relying on negotiation with opposition lawmakers. Jetten's leadership marks a symbolic moment for the LGBTQI+ community.

In an historic development, Rob Jetten, at 38, has taken office as the youngest prime minister in the Netherlands. Leading a minority coalition, Jetten's administration must adeptly negotiate with opposition ranks to pass crucial legislation.

This coalition, comprised of the centrist D66, centre-right Christian Democrats, and People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, holds 66 seats out of 150 in the lower house, requiring Jetten to bridge political gaps. Opposition parties, especially the Green Left and Labour Party, have signaled intentions to reshape government plans.

Jetten, breaking new ground as the Netherlands' first openly gay premier, was sworn in alongside his ministers in a ceremony attended by King Willem-Alexander. The coalition confronts geopolitical challenges, pledging steadfast support for Ukraine and reinforcing Dutch military strength under new Defence Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius.

