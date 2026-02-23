TN's Shozhinganallur Assembly constituency has maximum voters

The Shozhinganallur Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district has 5,36,991 electors accounting for the maximum number of voters, as per the final electoral roll published on Monday. Male voters comprise 2,62,621, women: 2,74,254, and third gender: 116. The Harbour Assembly constituency in Chennai district has the lowest number of electors with 1,16,896, including 58,221 men, 58,620 women, and 55 third gender. As on February 23, the state has an electorate strength of 5,67,07,380. Electors can check their names in the final electoral roll in CEO's website https://elections.tn.gov.in.

