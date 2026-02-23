Left Menu

TN's Shozhinganallur Assembly constituency has maximum voters

The Shozhinganallur Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district has 5,36,991 electors accounting for the maximum number of voters, as per the final electoral roll published on Monday. The Harbour Assembly constituency in Chennai district has the lowest number of electors with 1,16,896, including 58,221 men, 58,620 women, and 55 third gender.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-02-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 21:11 IST
TN's Shozhinganallur Assembly constituency has maximum voters
  • Country:
  • India

The Shozhinganallur Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district has 5,36,991 electors accounting for the maximum number of voters, as per the final electoral roll published on Monday. Male voters comprise 2,62,621, women: 2,74,254, and third gender: 116. The Harbour Assembly constituency in Chennai district has the lowest number of electors with 1,16,896, including 58,221 men, 58,620 women, and 55 third gender. As on February 23, the state has an electorate strength of 5,67,07,380. Electors can check their names in the final electoral roll in CEO's website https://elections.tn.gov.in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman duped of Rs 25 lakh in fake Canada visa scam; 1 held

Woman duped of Rs 25 lakh in fake Canada visa scam; 1 held

 India
2
Rajasthan: Student kidnapped from near board examination centre, later found injured

Rajasthan: Student kidnapped from near board examination centre, later found...

 India
3
EXCLUSIVE-Volvo Cars to recall 40,000 electric SUVs over battery fire risk

EXCLUSIVE-Volvo Cars to recall 40,000 electric SUVs over battery fire risk

 Global
4
Calcutta HC CJ holds 'internal coordination meeting' with CEO, officials on SIR

Calcutta HC CJ holds 'internal coordination meeting' with CEO, officials on ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026