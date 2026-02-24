Rich tributes paid to former CM Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary

Rich tributes were paid to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on her 78th birth anniversary on Tuesday. Remembering Jayalalithaa on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said she occupied a place in the hearts and minds of countless people as a charismatic leader and outstanding administrator. ''Her life journey was one of immense grit and determination. As the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, she championed welfare-driven governance with a strong focus on women empowerment, social justice and inclusive development. She was both compassionate and decisive. I recall with great joy my interactions with her,'' he said in a post on the social media platform 'X'. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on 'X', through her commitment to the welfare of the poor and empowerment of women, she reshaped Tamil Nadu's development and ensured governance reached the last person. ''Her dedication to public service will always remain an inspiration,'' Shah said. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said Jayalalithaa is AIADMK's identity and a ''hope'' of the poor. ''Every plan and every decision of Amma (Jayalalithaa), the revolutionary leader, set the global standards for poverty alleviation and brightened the lives of the poor and simple people. She was a leader who fought to save Tamil Nadu with unwavering mental strength even in times of trials,'' Palaniswami said on 'X'. Former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and several other leaders paid their tributes.

