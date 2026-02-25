BJP Leader Labels Rahul Gandhi a 'National Liability' Amid AI Summit Protest Controversy

Boora Narsaiah Goud, a prominent BJP leader, unleashed a fierce verbal assault on Congress stalwart Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, following Gandhi's endorsement of an Indian Youth Congress (IYC) protest during the AI Summit in Delhi.

In an extraordinary tirade, Goud labeled Gandhi a 'rowdy politician' and a 'national liability' for supporting what he called the 'shameless, shirtless act' of the Youth Congress workers. He even went as far as to liken Gandhi to a 'terrorist in a white t-shirt,' suggesting he posed a greater threat than Pakistan's adversaries.

These explosive remarks came in the wake of the judiciary granting the Delhi Police four-day custody of IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib, allegedly the mastermind behind the protest. The protestors, accused of compromising national security, stripped their shirts to reveal slogans challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

