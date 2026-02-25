Left Menu

High-Stakes Talks: Mexico-U.S. Collaboration in Fight Against Cartel Leaders

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum had a discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump following a crucial raid where Mexican forces killed the notorious drug lord El Mencho. The operation intensified cartel violence across Mexico, prompting bilateral talks on intelligence cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:20 IST
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed on Wednesday that she engaged in strategic talks with U.S. President Donald Trump following a decisive operation against drug cartels.

The conversation followed Mexico's successful raid on Sunday, resulting in the death of infamous drug lord El Mencho. This operation triggered a wave of retaliatory violence by cartel members across the nation.

During her routine morning briefing, President Sheinbaum acknowledged the critical intelligence support provided by the United States government in executing the operation.

