US Sanctions Target Iran’s Missile Program Amid Nuclear Negotiations
The Trump administration has imposed new sanctions on individuals and entities linked to Iran's ballistic missile program and illicit oil sales. This move comes as the U.S. seeks a nuclear deal with Tehran. The sanctions target Iran's 'shadow fleet' and drone manufacturers, affecting property and business relations in the U.S.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration intensified its pressure on Iran by imposing fresh sanctions targeting entities and individuals allegedly tied to Iran's ballistic missile and drone production programs. This action precedes the upcoming nuclear talks set in Geneva.
The sanctions list includes ships from Iran's so-called 'shadow fleet', believed to smuggle oil despite rigorous sanctions, and companies like Qods Aviation Industries. These measures aim to restrict access to U.S.-held financial resources and business interactions with American firms.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the persistence of U.S. efforts to curb Iran's military and terrorist support capabilities, while President Trump reiterated the U.S.'s stance against Iran's potential development of nuclear weapons.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Treasury's Sanction Squeeze: Unraveling Iran's Shadow Fleet
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran and US Gear Up for Critical Nuclear Talks
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran and U.S. Nuclear Talks in Geneva
U.S. and Iran to Potentially Resume Geneva Nuclear Talks
Tensions Rise as US and Iran Prepare for Crucial Nuclear Talks in Geneva