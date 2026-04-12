Diplomatic Tensions: US-Iran Ceasefire and Nuclear Talks

US Vice President JD Vance left Islamabad at 7:08 am local time amidst rising tensions with Iran. The Vice President stated that Iran continues its nuclear weapons development, leading to heightened diplomatic efforts.

Vance's departure follows 21 hours of extended negotiations between the two nations. The discussions conclude with a significant development: a mutual agreement on a two-week ceasefire initiated on April 8.

The talks and ceasefire come in the wake of a conflict that erupted in late February, underscoring the precarious state of international relations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)