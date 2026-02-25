Left Menu

Nepal Readies for Election: Alcohol Ban and Tight Security Measures Announced

Ahead of Nepal's March 5 general elections, the government has prohibited alcohol sales and sealed borders. Key measures include a complete ban on alcohol seven days prior, vehicular restrictions, and a three-phase security plan by the army. Such initiatives aim to ensure a smooth electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal is preparing for its March 5 general elections with stringent measures including a seven-day ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol, starting from February 27. The Election Commission (EC) has decreed these restrictions to ensure a fair electoral process. The ban will be in effect until the election results are declared.

Authorities will seal the Nepal-India border 72 hours before the vote begins, while a silent period starts at midnight on March 2, prohibiting any election-related campaigns. Movement restrictions on vehicles, excluding emergency services, will be enforced starting midnight March 4. Meanwhile, air services and passenger transport via air tickets will continue.

The Nepal Army is rolling out a comprehensive three-phase security strategy for the elections, which includes aerial patrols. The country anticipates around 18.9 million voters to participate in selecting 275 House of Representatives members, with voting scheduled from 7 am to 5 pm on election day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

