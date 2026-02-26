Left Menu

Congressman Questions DOJ's Handling of Trump-Related Documents in Epstein Case

A Democrat in Congress has accused the Justice Department of withholding crucial FBI interview records related to allegations against former President Donald Trump. The issue involves documents about claims of sexual abuse by Trump as a minor, found among millions related to Jeffrey Epstein. White House dismisses these accusations.

A top Democrat in Congress has raised concerns over the Justice Department's decision to withhold FBI interview records pertaining to allegations against former President Donald Trump. Congressman Robert Garcia claims the DOJ has not released over 50 pages of material regarding accusations of sexual abuse by Trump when the accuser was a minor.

The withheld documents are part of a larger collection related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Garcia asserts that the documents reveal the FBI took the allegations seriously, having interviewed the woman four times, while only releasing the first interview that omits details against Trump.

In response, the Justice Department is reviewing whether any Epstein-related documents were wrongly kept back, citing ongoing investigations and victim protection as reasons for withholding some material. The White House maintains that Trump has been exonerated of all allegations relating to Epstein.

