Congressman Questions DOJ's Handling of Trump-Related Documents in Epstein Case

A top Democrat in Congress has raised concerns over the Justice Department's decision to withhold FBI interview records pertaining to allegations against former President Donald Trump. Congressman Robert Garcia claims the DOJ has not released over 50 pages of material regarding accusations of sexual abuse by Trump when the accuser was a minor.

The withheld documents are part of a larger collection related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Garcia asserts that the documents reveal the FBI took the allegations seriously, having interviewed the woman four times, while only releasing the first interview that omits details against Trump.

In response, the Justice Department is reviewing whether any Epstein-related documents were wrongly kept back, citing ongoing investigations and victim protection as reasons for withholding some material. The White House maintains that Trump has been exonerated of all allegations relating to Epstein.

