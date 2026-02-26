Venezuela's Tarek Saab: From Attorney General to Acting Ombudsman Amid Controversy
Tarek Saab, Venezuela's former Attorney General, resigned after almost nine years, facing criticism from human rights groups. He's now been appointed acting ombudsman following the resignation of the previous official. His tenure was marked by allegations of political persecution and contentious handling of detainees during government corruption scandals.
Venezuela's Attorney General, Tarek Saab, has resigned after a nearly nine-year term, stepping into the role of acting ombudsman as confirmed by the legislature on Wednesday. The appointment follows the resignation of the previous official.
Saab's tenure attracted criticism from human rights organizations, though Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez commended his expertise in human rights, advocating for Saab's interim ombudsman appointment to protect citizens' rights. Critics argue that his leadership was marked by political persecutions and controversial arrests during corruption scandals.
Juanita Goebertus from Human Rights Watch criticized Saab's appointment as ombudsman, calling it "a slap in the face of victims." She urged for meaningful reform by appointing an independent figure who would halt dissent persecution and ensure political prisoners' release. As Larry Devoe assumes the role of acting attorney general, the assembly plans to select permanent replacements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Venezuela's Legal Leadership Shakeup: Key Resignations
UPDATE 2-Britain has not paused Chagos Island deal ratification after US criticism
Sambhali Trust Calls for Actionable Human Rights Mainstreaming at UNHRC
UN Experts: Russia’s War Driving Widening Human Rights Crisis
The Battle Over Chhattisgarh's 'ChatGPT Budget': Ambitions vs. Criticism