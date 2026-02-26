Left Menu

Venezuela's Tarek Saab: From Attorney General to Acting Ombudsman Amid Controversy

Tarek Saab, Venezuela's former Attorney General, resigned after almost nine years, facing criticism from human rights groups. He's now been appointed acting ombudsman following the resignation of the previous official. His tenure was marked by allegations of political persecution and contentious handling of detainees during government corruption scandals.

Venezuela's Attorney General, Tarek Saab, has resigned after a nearly nine-year term, stepping into the role of acting ombudsman as confirmed by the legislature on Wednesday. The appointment follows the resignation of the previous official.

Saab's tenure attracted criticism from human rights organizations, though Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez commended his expertise in human rights, advocating for Saab's interim ombudsman appointment to protect citizens' rights. Critics argue that his leadership was marked by political persecutions and controversial arrests during corruption scandals.

Juanita Goebertus from Human Rights Watch criticized Saab's appointment as ombudsman, calling it "a slap in the face of victims." She urged for meaningful reform by appointing an independent figure who would halt dissent persecution and ensure political prisoners' release. As Larry Devoe assumes the role of acting attorney general, the assembly plans to select permanent replacements.

