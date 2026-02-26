Left Menu

South Korea and UAE Forge $35 Billion Defence Alliance

South Korea and the United Arab Emirates have agreed on a $35 billion defence cooperation deal. This strategic partnership will enhance collaboration in anti-air defence, air force, and naval operations. Kang Hoon-sik, the chief of staff to President Lee Jae Myung, announced this development following a visit to the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:04 IST
South Korea and the United Arab Emirates have struck a monumental defence cooperation agreement valued at over $35 billion, according to Seoul's presidential envoy. This new phase in their bilateral relations promises extensive collaboration in anti-air defence, as well as across air force and navy sectors.

The memorandum of understanding marks one of the largest defence deals between the two nations. It aims to significantly bolster military capabilities and foster strategic ties in the region. Officials from both countries highlighted the potential for increased technological sharing and mutual security benefits.

Kang Hoon-sik, who serves as chief of staff to President Lee Jae Myung, provided details of the agreement upon his return from the UAE. He expressed optimism about the future of this partnership, emphasizing its importance in addressing regional and global security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

