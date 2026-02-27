Kejriwal Celebrates Court's Verdict as 'Victory of Honesty'
Arvind Kejriwal labeled the corruption case against him as a major political conspiracy after being discharged by a Delhi court. The court dismissed the CBI chargesheet due to insufficient evidence, freeing Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and others. Kejriwal criticized national leaders for fabricating the case to weaken AAP.
In what has been described as a landmark ruling, a Delhi court on Friday discharged Arvind Kejriwal and several others from the notorious political conspiracy charges tied to the liquor policy case. Kejriwal, visibly moved, declared this decision as a 'victory of honesty' for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The former Delhi chief minister alleged that the case, which he termed the 'biggest political conspiracy in independent India's history,' was a ploy orchestrated by top national figures to dismantle AAP. Key political figures were accused, with Kejriwal pointing fingers at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
The court's decision also brought relief to Manish Sisodia, who, alongside Kejriwal, faced prolonged incarceration over the allegations. Special Judge Jitendra Singh highlighted numerous deficiencies in the CBI's evidence, undermining the charges further. The findings prompted celebrations among AAP supporters and affirmations of integrity from Kejriwal's allies and family.
