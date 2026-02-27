Left Menu

Kejriwal Celebrates Court's Verdict as 'Victory of Honesty'

Arvind Kejriwal labeled the corruption case against him as a major political conspiracy after being discharged by a Delhi court. The court dismissed the CBI chargesheet due to insufficient evidence, freeing Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and others. Kejriwal criticized national leaders for fabricating the case to weaken AAP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 12:29 IST
Kejriwal Celebrates Court's Verdict as 'Victory of Honesty'
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

In what has been described as a landmark ruling, a Delhi court on Friday discharged Arvind Kejriwal and several others from the notorious political conspiracy charges tied to the liquor policy case. Kejriwal, visibly moved, declared this decision as a 'victory of honesty' for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The former Delhi chief minister alleged that the case, which he termed the 'biggest political conspiracy in independent India's history,' was a ploy orchestrated by top national figures to dismantle AAP. Key political figures were accused, with Kejriwal pointing fingers at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The court's decision also brought relief to Manish Sisodia, who, alongside Kejriwal, faced prolonged incarceration over the allegations. Special Judge Jitendra Singh highlighted numerous deficiencies in the CBI's evidence, undermining the charges further. The findings prompted celebrations among AAP supporters and affirmations of integrity from Kejriwal's allies and family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Journey and Auqib Nabi's Rise

Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Journey and Auqib Nabi's Rise

 India
2
Apple Growers Rally Against US Import Duty Concessions

Apple Growers Rally Against US Import Duty Concessions

 India
3
Local Ceasefire Strikes Balance for Zaporizhzhia Safety Amid Energy Tensions

Local Ceasefire Strikes Balance for Zaporizhzhia Safety Amid Energy Tensions

 Global
4
Drone Drama: Suspicious Movement Sparks Security Operation on LoC

Drone Drama: Suspicious Movement Sparks Security Operation on LoC

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026