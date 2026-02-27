Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Electoral Roll Success Sets New Standards for India

The Chief Election Commissioner praised Tamil Nadu's electoral roll revision as a national model. Considering feedback from political parties, the decision on single-phase Assembly elections is pending. Despite criticism for voter deletions, the exercise was deemed successful. Mandatory VVPAT checks and postal ballot counts are among the new election initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 13:54 IST
Tamil Nadu's Electoral Roll Success Sets New Standards for India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar applauded Tamil Nadu's recently concluded revision of electoral rolls, calling it a national model and a resounding success.

In response to state parties suggesting single-phase Assembly polls, Kumar noted that a decision would be reached after evaluating various factors. The CEC emphasized that the forthcoming Tamil Nadu elections aim to better the record of the recent Bihar elections.

Despite criticism over alleged mass deletions from voter lists, the CEC defended the exercise, praising the professionalism of election commission officials. New measures such as counting postal ballots ahead of EVM rounds and mandatory VVPAT matches in the voting process were highlighted. Kumar also praised Tamil Nadu's historical democratic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elliott Management's Strategic Power Play with LSEG

Elliott Management's Strategic Power Play with LSEG

 Global
2
Taming the Wild: Maharashtra's Battle Against Man-Animal Conflict

Taming the Wild: Maharashtra's Battle Against Man-Animal Conflict

 India
3
Iran's Death Penalty Crisis Sparks Global Concern

Iran's Death Penalty Crisis Sparks Global Concern

 Global
4
Diplomacy on the Horizon: Prime Minister Sharif's Upcoming Russian Visit

Diplomacy on the Horizon: Prime Minister Sharif's Upcoming Russian Visit

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026