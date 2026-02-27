Tamil Nadu's Electoral Roll Success Sets New Standards for India

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar applauded Tamil Nadu's recently concluded revision of electoral rolls, calling it a national model and a resounding success.

In response to state parties suggesting single-phase Assembly polls, Kumar noted that a decision would be reached after evaluating various factors. The CEC emphasized that the forthcoming Tamil Nadu elections aim to better the record of the recent Bihar elections.

Despite criticism over alleged mass deletions from voter lists, the CEC defended the exercise, praising the professionalism of election commission officials. New measures such as counting postal ballots ahead of EVM rounds and mandatory VVPAT matches in the voting process were highlighted. Kumar also praised Tamil Nadu's historical democratic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)