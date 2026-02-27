Open War: Pakistan and Afghanistan's Border Conflict Escalates

The border conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan intensified this week, with claims of extensive military action and casualties on both sides. Pakistan's airstrikes reportedly killed over 270 Taliban fighters, a response to alleged cross-border attacks by Afghan forces.

In retaliation, Afghanistan's Taliban government claimed significant damage against Pakistani military targets, including the deaths of 55 Pakistani soldiers. The escalating tensions have resulted in diplomatic calls for peace from regional powers, including China and Russia.

As military actions continue, both nations face international pressure to resolve differences through diplomacy. Pakistan's military has promised a strong response to any aggression, emphasizing the importance of territorial integrity.