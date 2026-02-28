Electoral Roll Overhaul in West Bengal Stirs Political Tensions
The Election Commission's revision of West Bengal's electoral rolls has resulted in nearly 66 lakh deletions and 60 lakh names under adjudication, creating a political flashpoint. This statutory clean-up aims to ensure error-free rolls for upcoming assembly polls, as political tensions rise over potential impacts on electoral outcomes.
The Election Commission's recent move to overhaul West Bengal's electoral rolls has sparked significant political controversy. Nearly 66 lakh names have been removed since the process began last November, while another 60 lakh remain under adjudication.
This extensive revision is intended to create a 'pure and error-free' voter list ahead of impending assembly elections. Political figures, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, have voiced strong concerns over the process, alleging unjustified deletions.
With 2021's elections being closely contested, these revisions could influence electoral outcomes. Parties are rigorously scrutinizing the updated rolls to foresee their impact on the elections, insulating their vote banks from potentially unfavorable changes.
