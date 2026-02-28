Punjab's Stand against Cross-Border Terror: An Unyielding Promise

Punjab Cabinet ministers Lal Chand Kataruchak and Laljit Singh Bhullar paid a visit to the family of Assistant Sub-Inspector Gurnam Singh in a show of solidarity. ASI Singh, along with home guard Ashok Kumar, was tragically killed at a Gurdaspur checkpost, close to the Pakistan border, with the involvement of three suspects linked to the ISI under investigation.

The ministers emphasized the government's firm stand against cross-border terrorism, asserting that Punjab will not allow the sacrifice of their brave personnel to be in vain. Both Kataruchak and Bhullar highlighted the state's commitment to addressing crime and punishing the guilty, amidst reports of political interference from opposition parties aiming to undermine law enforcement efforts.

Punjab's Chief Minister is set to meet the martyrs' families, as the government intensifies its zero-tolerance approach towards gang activities and illegal drugs. This development marks yet another resolve from Punjab to maintain peace and resist divisive forces within its borders.

