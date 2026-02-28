Left Menu

India Urges Restraint as US-Israel Strikes Escalate Middle East Tensions

India calls for restraint and dialogue following a joint US-Israel military strike on Iran, seeking to prevent escalation in the Middle East. The strikes, which have triggered retaliatory attacks, threaten regional stability and impact India's energy security. India's diplomats remain engaged and issue advisories for citizens in affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:40 IST
The recent military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran have heightened tensions in the Middle East. In light of these developments, India has urgently called for all involved parties to exercise maximum restraint and focus on dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further escalation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been proactive in discussing the situation with key counterparts, emphasizing India's concerns about regional stability. He highlighted the importance of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity while safeguarding civilian populations.

India's Ministry of External Affairs has issued advisories for Indian nationals in affected regions, emphasizing vigilance and caution. This geopolitical tension poses potential risks to India's energy security and the safety of its citizens abroad.

