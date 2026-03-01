Left Menu

Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Kenyan Lawmaker's Life

A helicopter crash in Nandi County, Kenya, resulted in the deaths of six people, including MP Johana Ng'eno. The incident occurred shortly after takeoff, attributed to bad weather. Investigations are ongoing, with the Kenyan civil aviation authority yet to comment. Ng'eno was a respected legislator serving his third term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 01-03-2026 00:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 00:20 IST
Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Kenyan Lawmaker's Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

In a tragic event on Saturday, a helicopter crash in Kenya claimed the lives of six individuals, including a member of parliament. The helicopter went down moments after taking off, erupting into flames due to suspected adverse weather conditions in Nandi County.

Police Chief Samuel Mukuusi confirmed the fatalities, including lawmaker Johana Ng'eno. Investigations have commenced to determine the crash's cause, yet the civil aviation authority has not provided any statements at this time.

Parliament Speaker Moses Wetang'ula expressed his condolences, honoring Ng'eno as a dedicated public servant. The 54-year-old MP, serving his third term, had been re-elected in 2022 under the ruling party's banner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Prepares for Potential Iran Conflict

U.S. Prepares for Potential Iran Conflict

 United States
2
Operation Epic Fury: Chaos and Panic Sweep Iran Amid US-Israel Strikes

Operation Epic Fury: Chaos and Panic Sweep Iran Amid US-Israel Strikes

 Global
3
High-Stakes Showdown: US and Israel's Bold Move Against Iran's Leadership

High-Stakes Showdown: US and Israel's Bold Move Against Iran's Leadership

 United Arab Emirates
4
The Nuclear Standoff: U.S. and Iran's Strategic Game Board

The Nuclear Standoff: U.S. and Iran's Strategic Game Board

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026