Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Kenyan Lawmaker's Life
A helicopter crash in Nandi County, Kenya, resulted in the deaths of six people, including MP Johana Ng'eno. The incident occurred shortly after takeoff, attributed to bad weather. Investigations are ongoing, with the Kenyan civil aviation authority yet to comment. Ng'eno was a respected legislator serving his third term.
In a tragic event on Saturday, a helicopter crash in Kenya claimed the lives of six individuals, including a member of parliament. The helicopter went down moments after taking off, erupting into flames due to suspected adverse weather conditions in Nandi County.
Police Chief Samuel Mukuusi confirmed the fatalities, including lawmaker Johana Ng'eno. Investigations have commenced to determine the crash's cause, yet the civil aviation authority has not provided any statements at this time.
Parliament Speaker Moses Wetang'ula expressed his condolences, honoring Ng'eno as a dedicated public servant. The 54-year-old MP, serving his third term, had been re-elected in 2022 under the ruling party's banner.
