Ladakh Unites in Mourning: Protests Against Iran Leader’s Death

In Ladakh, mourners from the Shia Muslim community protested the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, following a US-Israeli military strike. Demonstrations swept through towns, with participants decrying the attack. The protests remained peaceful, with local groups announcing mourning rituals to commemorate the leader's passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Scores of mourners from the Shia Muslim community filled the streets of Ladakh on Sunday, protesting the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a military strike by the US and Israel.

The demonstrators, dressed in black and bearing portraits of Khamenei, marched across major towns like Leh and Kargil, halting normal traffic and denouncing the actions of the US and Israel.

Despite the emotional and highly charged atmosphere, the protests remained peaceful. Local religious organizations announced mourning rituals spanning 40 days to honor the departed leader and condemn the military action.

