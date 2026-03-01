Global Outrage: Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination Sparks Global Condolences and Unrest

In a significant international event, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his concern regarding the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The highly controversial death, resulting from a joint strike by the US and Israel, has sparked widespread condemnation and unrest.

Prime Minister Sharif, in a statement, criticized the violation of international laws and conveyed heartfelt condolences to Iran, asserting that the heads of state and government should be immune from targeted attacks.

The political turmoil has also led to violent protests in Pakistan, notably involving an attack on the US Consulate in Karachi, with consequences felt deeply across the 240-million-strong Pakistani population, 20% of whom are Shiites.