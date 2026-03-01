Left Menu

Global Outrage: Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination Sparks Global Condolences and Unrest

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by a US-Israeli strike, calling it a 'violation of international norms'. The incident triggered protests in Pakistan. Nation-wide condolences poured in for Iran’s loss, signifying a ripple effect of grief across the Muslim world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 01-03-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 21:27 IST
  • Pakistan

In a significant international event, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his concern regarding the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The highly controversial death, resulting from a joint strike by the US and Israel, has sparked widespread condemnation and unrest.

Prime Minister Sharif, in a statement, criticized the violation of international laws and conveyed heartfelt condolences to Iran, asserting that the heads of state and government should be immune from targeted attacks.

The political turmoil has also led to violent protests in Pakistan, notably involving an attack on the US Consulate in Karachi, with consequences felt deeply across the 240-million-strong Pakistani population, 20% of whom are Shiites.

