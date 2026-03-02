Punjab BJP Gears Up for 'Badlav' Rally with Amit Shah

In anticipation of the 'Badlav' rally led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 14 in Moga, the Punjab BJP's core committee convened to strategize and finalize preparations.

Presided over by Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, discussions focused on organizational strategies and responsibilities for party workers. State working president Ashwani Sharma and general secretaries provided updates on zone-wise preparations and logistical arrangements.

Leaders emphasized that Amit Shah's address aims to build momentum towards establishing a BJP government in Punjab for the 2027 elections. The rally is the unofficial start of their campaign strategy as they eye victory in the upcoming polls.

