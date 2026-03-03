Left Menu

Sanjay Bhatia Nominated for Rajya Sabha: BJP’s Strategic Move

The BJP has nominated former Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia for the Rajya Sabha elections from Haryana. Bhatia, a close associate of former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, is set to be elected due to the BJP's majority in the assembly. His nomination marks a strategic move by the party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strategically positioned its former Karnal MP, Sanjay Bhatia, as the nominee for the Rajya Sabha elections from Haryana. Known for his close ties with Union Minister and ex-Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Bhatia's nomination underscores BJP's tactical electoral decisions.

With the BJP holding a strong majority in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, Bhatia's victory in the Upper House elections appears assured. This development follows an intricate reshuffle where Khattar, former chief minister, was earlier repositioned to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Karnal.

As Haryana preps for two Rajya Sabha seats' elections, Sanjay Bhatia's involvement marks BJP's aim to consolidate its influence. Bhatia's experience and political acumen, coupled with party support, are anticipated to fortify BJP's agenda in the Assembly.

