Ayatollah's Call for Bloodshed Amidst US-Israel Tensions

Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli's televised message urges bloodshed against Zionists and US President Trump, amidst Iran facing airstrikes from Israel and the US. He highlights the need for unity in this 'great test' and emphasizes fighting 'oppressive' America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-03-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 12:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Thursday, Iranian state television broadcasted a directive from Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli, urging violence against Israelis and US President Donald Trump. This rare clerical pronouncement comes as Iran remains under the threat of joint US-Israel airstrikes.

Amoli emphasized the urgency of maintaining unity, declaring, "We are on the verge of a great test and we must be meticulous in preserving this alliance." His message was unequivocal in its call for "the shedding of Zionist blood, the shedding of Trump's blood."

The Ayatollah referenced divine duty, quoting his spiritual guidance, "The Imam of the time says, Fight the oppressive America, his blood is on my shoulders." The declaration signals heightened tensions as regional conflicts escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

