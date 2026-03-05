Nitish Kumar's Unexpected Rajya Sabha Move Sparks Controversy

In a surprising political maneuver, Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced his candidacy for the Rajya Sabha polls. This decision effectively ends his tenure as the state's longest-serving chief minister.

The move has drawn criticism from CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, who accused Kumar of betraying the public mandate and taking the people of Bihar for granted.

Kumar, the JD(U) leader, led the NDA to a decisive assembly election victory last November. However, with his departure, a BJP leader is expected to assume the chief minister's role, as promised by Kumar to offer guidance and support to the new government.

(With inputs from agencies.)