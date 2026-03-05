Left Menu

Kerala CM Condemns US-India Subservience Amid Gulf Crisis

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the central government for its lack of a strong response to the US attack on an Iranian ship in international waters. He stressed the importance of maintaining peace and protecting Malayali expatriates in the Gulf region amidst escalating West Asian tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:43 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Indian central government for its inadequate response to the United States' attack on the Iranian warship IRIS Dena, which was returning from a joint military exercise in India. Vijayan described the incident as a violation of international etiquette and a display of subservience to the US.

The CM emphasized that the situation in West Asia, exacerbated by the ongoing US-Israel and Iran military confrontations, threatens international peace and regional stability, potentially impacting Malayali expatriates in the Gulf. Vijayan called for diplomatic interventions to de-escalate tensions and warned against the spread of unverified information.

Vijayan urged the Indian government to take immediate protective measures for expatriates and encouraged international intervention to restore peace. The Kerala government has set up support mechanisms to safeguard Non-Resident Keralites, coordinating with Indian embassies and expatriate organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

