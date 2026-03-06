Unopposed Victory on the Horizon: Rajya Sabha Nominations Accepted
Six candidates, four from the ruling DMK alliance and two from the opposition AIADMK, had their Rajya Sabha nomination papers accepted. Candidates include Trichy N Siva, J Constantine Ravindran, M Christopher Tilak, L K Sudeesh, M Thambidurai, and Anbumani Ramadoss. An objection-free election is anticipated.
In a significant development, the nominations of six candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections have been accepted without objections, according to an official statement made on Friday. The group includes four candidates from the ruling DMK alliance and two from the opposition AIADMK.
The list of candidates whose papers were verified and accepted include DMK's Trichy N Siva and J Constantine Ravindran, M Christopher Tilak from Congress, DMDK's L K Sudeesh, and AIADMK's M Thambidurai along with PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss.
Interestingly, the nomination paper of P Swaminathan from the PMK S Ramadoss faction was rejected. With this development, it seems likely that these six candidates will be elected unopposed, simplifying the political landscape ahead of the Rajya Sabha election to be held on March 5.
