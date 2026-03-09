Manipur MLA's Resignation Shakes Congress Leadership

Manipur Congress MLA K Ranjit Singh has stepped down from his position as deputy Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader. He submitted his resignation to party president Mallikarjun Kharge, citing the honor and responsibility he felt in serving the party.

Singh, who represented Sugnu, was appointed to the deputy leadership role on February 5 by the All India Congress Committee. In his resignation letter, he expressed sincere gratitude for the opportunity to uphold the party's principles.

His departure marks a significant shift within the Manipur Congress, raising questions about the party's future leadership dynamics. Singh has requested Kharge to accept his resignation, signaling a potential reshuffle in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)