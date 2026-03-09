Succession and Conflict: Mojtaba Khamenei's Rise Amid Middle East Turmoil

Mojtaba Khamenei has been appointed as Iran's new supreme leader following the death of his father, signaling the continuation of hardline rule in Iran. The appointment adds to the complexities of the Middle East conflict, extending ripples of tension across the global stage.

The adjustment in leadership brought about dramatic economic repercussions. With the conflict showing no signs of abating, oil prices skyrocketed, sparking concerns reminiscent of the historical Middle East oil shocks. This surge sent global stock markets into disarray.

Domestically, the Iranian population stands divided. State media show public endorsement for Khamenei, but there is palpable fear among opposition groups regarding a potential clampdown under his leadership. Internationally, the move prompted threats from U.S. President Trump, underscoring broader geopolitical stakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)