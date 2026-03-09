DK Shivakumar's Delhi Visit Fuels Speculation Amid Key Congress Meetings

In a crucial move, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar confirmed his visit to meet Congress high command leaders in Delhi but refrained from divulging specific details. Amid media queries at the Karnataka Bhawan, Shivakumar underlined the official nature of his visit, stating, "I'll have to meet our high command leaders...I cannot say openly who I will meet in Delhi."

Clarifying the purpose of his trip, Shivakumar revealed a personal engagement led him to Delhi, noting, "You (media) are reporting that even though DK went to Delhi, the leaders did not give time and are waiting, so I will wait." His journey was prompted by a friend's wedding in Pune.

Moreover, earlier today, Shivakumar held talks with the Assam Pradesh Congress President amidst a series of meetings. Addressing the upcoming events, he highlighted a dinner organized for state MLAs and Legislative Council members to commemorate six years of his presidency at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

The Deputy Chief Minister dismissed speculation about alternative discussions during his visit, emphasizing scheduled dinners and meetings. "No different discussions. There's no need to speculate," he stated firmly, pointing to an ongoing session and a Congress Legislature Party meeting.

Meanwhile, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) released a list of 42 candidates for Assam's legislative elections, featuring notable leaders including Gaurav Gogoi and Bitupan Saikia. The list marks significant representation from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and female candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)