Unopposed Victory: Laxmi Verma and Phulo Devi Netam Secure Rajya Sabha Seats

BJP candidate Laxmi Verma and Congress nominee Phulo Devi Netam were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Chhattisgarh this Monday, as confirmed by a state Assembly official. With no competition for the two available seats, their victory in the biennial polls was assured on the final day to withdraw nominations.

Returning Officer Manish Sharma issued the election certificates at the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. Verma, a seasoned OBC leader from the influential Kurmi community, resigned from her position in the State Women Commission following her nomination. Meanwhile, Netam, a dedicated tribal leader from Kondagaon district, retains her Rajya Sabha spot for a second term.

Both candidates have a rich political background. Verma, originally from Balodabazar-Bhatapara district and residing in Raipur, has been involved in local governance since 1990. Netam's trajectory includes serving as the president of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee. The state assembly members form the electoral college for the Rajya Sabha polls, reflecting the power dynamics between the BJP and Congress.

