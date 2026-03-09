BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions
The BJP criticized Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for causing disruptions in the Lok Sabha, accusing the Congress of trying to hold Parliament hostage. They allege Congress is avoiding parliamentary debates to prevent a failed motion against Speaker Om Birla, claiming Gandhi lacks constitutional understanding and interest in parliamentary procedure.
The ruling BJP launched a pointed criticism against Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress of stalling proceedings in the Lok Sabha. The BJP claims Congress aims to 'hold Parliament hostage,' with repeated disruptions preventing debate on a motion against Speaker Om Birla, supposedly with the knowledge of likely defeat.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal did not mince words, branding Gandhi as a 'failed Leader of Opposition.' Goyal accused Gandhi of lacking an understanding of, and interest in, parliamentary norms and procedures. According to Goyal, Congress members intentionally disrupt to shift focus from substantial legislative matters.
Echoing the sentiment, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra described the Congress's behavior as 'mafia rule,' cautioning against their alleged tactics in Parliament. Patra suggested this is a continuous trend since Gandhi assumed leadership, casting doubt on Gandhi's influence and effectiveness in parliamentary discourse.
