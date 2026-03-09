Left Menu

Mamata Blasts CEC's 'False Bravado' Ahead of West Bengal Polls

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of using a threatening tone with state officials. This accusation comes ahead of the state's assembly elections. Banerjee criticized the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, alleging misuse to disenfranchise voters.

Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday, accusing him of intimidating state officials during a meeting. Banerjee condemned what she described as 'false bravado' by constitutional authorities, asserting that it was unacceptable conduct.

The criticisms emerged following a full bench meeting of the Election Commission with senior state and police officials to evaluate preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections in April. Banerjee, speaking from her protest site in Kolkata, accused the CEC of threatening the state bureaucracy, while Kumar had reportedly emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order ahead of the elections.

Banerjee further alleged that the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls aimed to strip people of their voting rights. She warned against attempts to capture power through intimidation and electoral roll manipulation, calling for the protection of voting rights for all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

