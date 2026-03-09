Mamata Blasts CEC's 'False Bravado' Ahead of West Bengal Polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday, accusing him of intimidating state officials during a meeting. Banerjee condemned what she described as 'false bravado' by constitutional authorities, asserting that it was unacceptable conduct.

The criticisms emerged following a full bench meeting of the Election Commission with senior state and police officials to evaluate preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections in April. Banerjee, speaking from her protest site in Kolkata, accused the CEC of threatening the state bureaucracy, while Kumar had reportedly emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order ahead of the elections.

Banerjee further alleged that the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls aimed to strip people of their voting rights. She warned against attempts to capture power through intimidation and electoral roll manipulation, calling for the protection of voting rights for all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)