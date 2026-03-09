Baden-Wuerttemberg Election Impact: Greens Triumph, CDU Reflects

In Baden-Wuerttemberg's Sunday election, the Greens edged out the Christian Democrats (CDU), a development labeled as 'bitter' by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Despite the setback, Merz affirmed that the result would not perturb the government coalition in Berlin.

The election ended with the Greens slightly ahead of the CDU, both parties maintaining the coalition that has managed the state for a decade. Chancellor Merz reinforced his stance against cooperating with the Alternative for Germany (AfD), which secured third place, safeguarding its status as the main opposition party beyond its typical eastern stronghold.

The Chancellor attributed the election outcome to the popularity of Cem Ozdemir, the Greens' lead candidate. Meanwhile, he committed to advancing economic reforms after discussions with Social Democrat (SPD) partners, underlining the coalition's pledge to revitalize Germany's lagging economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)