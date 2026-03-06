French Ships' Safe Passage: Paris Leads Coalition Effort in Persian Gulf

France is currently facing a significant maritime challenge, with 50 French ships blocked in the Persian Gulf and an additional eight in the Red Sea. This alarming situation was confirmed by France's Transport Minister, Philippe Tabarot, on Friday.

The French government is actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to build a coalition of countries aimed at securing shipping lanes in these critical waters. According to Tabarot, the safety and operational freedom of maritime traffic are top priorities for Paris.

Tabarot assured that France is in constant communication with the crews aboard these ships, which include French sailors, to ensure their safety and well-being, as reported by French broadcaster CNews/Europe 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)