India Urges Caution in Bahrain Amid Rising Regional Tensions

India has issued an advisory urging its citizens in Bahrain to remain vigilant and follow local safety guidelines following recent tensions in the region. The advisory highlights efforts to assist stranded Indian nationals and explains the transit process through Saudi Arabia, involving a short-term visa for travel to India.

India Urges Caution in Bahrain Amid Rising Regional Tensions
In response to escalating tensions in the region, India has issued a safety advisory urging its citizens in Bahrain to remain cautious and adhere to local guidelines. This comes in the wake of joint US-Israel military action against Iran.

The advisory emphasizes the continuation of normal operations at the Indian Embassy in Bahrain and outlines procedures to assist stranded citizens, particularly those on tourist or short-term visas. The Embassy is collaborating with Saudi authorities for transit visa approvals for onward travel to India.

Key requirements for transit include holding a confirmed onward air ticket and presenting necessary documentation to Saudi immigration. The advised transit duration is 72-96 hours, with suggested daytime travel to the Saudi checkpoint for smoother processing.

