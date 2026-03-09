Controversy in Punjab Assembly: Bajwa vs. AAP

Monday saw drama unfold in the Punjab Assembly when Congress MLAs exited in solidarity with Opposition Leader Partap Singh Bajwa. The walkout was in protest against what they called inadequate time for Bajwa to speak.

Bajwa took aim at the AAP government, accusing it of failing to uphold promises and ensure justice. He criticized the administration for falling short on financial mobilization and not addressing key state issues, from sacrilege incidents to law and order. In his address, he questioned the state's handling of funds and pointed out the lack of implementation of the old-age pension scheme.

The dispute extended to budget matters, with Bajwa claiming that promised financial aid for women was yet to be fulfilled. As tensions rose, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan faced criticism from Bajwa, who felt stifled during the debate. The situation escalated with the Congress MLAs leaving the House in protest, amplifying tensions between the parties.

