Punjab Budget 2026-27 Sparks Heated Debate Amid Rising Debt Concerns

On Monday, the Punjab Budget for 2026-27 was unveiled by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, with an allocation of Rs 2.60 lakh crore. However, the proposal has been met with fierce criticism from Congress, labeling it as 'jugglery of figures' largely due to a lack of strategy to address the state's mounting debt.

Congress MLA Pargat Singh, a former Indian hockey captain, expressed concerns about Punjab's debt possibly surpassing Rs 5 lakh crore by the 2027 assembly elections. Highlighting law enforcement issues, Singh called for an investigation into recent controversial police encounters.

In contrast, NRI Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravjot Singh described the Budget as historic, focusing on inclusive development. Despite the budget's promise of educational and healthcare reforms, sectors like law and order and infrastructure face significant challenges.

