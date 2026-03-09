Humanitarian Crisis: Iran's Women's Soccer Team Faces Uncertain Fate

In a recent development, former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Australia's decision for not offering asylum to Iran's national women's soccer team. According to Trump, Australia is committing a 'terrible humanitarian mistake' by sending the team back to Iran, where they could face grave consequences.

The team was part of the Asian Cup tournament in Australia when the U.S. and Israel conducted air strikes on Iran, killing the country's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Despite their efforts, the team was eliminated following a loss to the Philippines, with fears mounting over their safety upon return.

Further controversy erupted when the players opted to remain silent during their national anthem before their initial match, leading to severe backlash from Iranian state broadcasters. The situation remains tense as calls for Australia to grant asylum intensify, yet the government remains silent on individual cases, citing privacy concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)