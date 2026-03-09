Left Menu

Humanitarian Crisis: Iran's Women's Soccer Team Faces Uncertain Fate

The Iranian women's soccer team is in peril after being eliminated from the Asian Cup in Australia. Accused of being 'wartime traitors' for not singing their anthem, they face potential danger upon returning to Iran. Donald Trump criticized Australia's decision not to grant them asylum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:07 IST
Humanitarian Crisis: Iran's Women's Soccer Team Faces Uncertain Fate

In a recent development, former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Australia's decision for not offering asylum to Iran's national women's soccer team. According to Trump, Australia is committing a 'terrible humanitarian mistake' by sending the team back to Iran, where they could face grave consequences.

The team was part of the Asian Cup tournament in Australia when the U.S. and Israel conducted air strikes on Iran, killing the country's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Despite their efforts, the team was eliminated following a loss to the Philippines, with fears mounting over their safety upon return.

Further controversy erupted when the players opted to remain silent during their national anthem before their initial match, leading to severe backlash from Iranian state broadcasters. The situation remains tense as calls for Australia to grant asylum intensify, yet the government remains silent on individual cases, citing privacy concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Debunking Concerns: Ayushman Bharat Scheme's Efficacy in Haryana

Debunking Concerns: Ayushman Bharat Scheme's Efficacy in Haryana

 India
2
Surging Oil Prices Propel U.S. Dollar Amid Middle East Conflict

Surging Oil Prices Propel U.S. Dollar Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global
3
Rubio Considers Censure Against Afghanistan Amid Citizen Detention

Rubio Considers Censure Against Afghanistan Amid Citizen Detention

 Global
4
AI Startup Anthropic Challenges Pentagon Blacklist in Landmark Lawsuit

AI Startup Anthropic Challenges Pentagon Blacklist in Landmark Lawsuit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026