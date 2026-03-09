West Bengal Gears Up for Assembly Polls Amidst Calls for Security Reinforcement

The political landscape in West Bengal is heating up as political parties propose conducting the assembly elections in either one or two phases, prompting ongoing dialogue with the Election Commission. The Commission emphasized zero tolerance for election-related violence and assured strict measures to maintain order and transparency.

During a recent meeting in Kolkata, high-profile officials, including Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, discussed various aspects of election preparedness with party representatives. The parties called for robust deployment of Central Armed Police Forces to curb any violence, highlighting concerns over the possible use of crude bombs and illicit firearms.

The Election Commission reaffirmed its dedication to free and fair elections, addressing issues like voter intimidation and illegal inducements. A comprehensive review with enforcement agencies reiterated the need for vigilance, especially regarding financial transactions and the control of intoxicants in border areas. Ensuring voter convenience at polling stations remained a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)