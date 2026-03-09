Taranjit Singh Sandhu: From Diplomacy to Delhi's Governance

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, an illustrious former diplomat, is poised to become Delhi's 23rd Lieutenant Governor. The official oath-taking ceremony is set for March 11 at Lok Niwas, officiated by the chief justice of the Delhi High Court.

Sandhu's exemplary service in the Indian Foreign Service, spanning roles like India's ambassador to the United States and deputy chief of mission in Washington D.C., makes him a notable appointee. This diplomatic veteran brings a wealth of experience, having engaged extensively in U.S.-India relations.

His predecessor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, is transitioning to Ladakh to take on the role of Lieutenant Governor. Preparations for both Sandhu's and Saxena's oath ceremonies are actively underway, signifying a significant leadership change in these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)