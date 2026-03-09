Left Menu

Taranjit Singh Sandhu: From Diplomacy to Delhi's Governance

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, an experienced diplomat, is set to assume office as Delhi's 23rd Lieutenant Governor. With a storied career in diplomatic relations, particularly with the United States, Sandhu will be sworn in by the Delhi High Court chief justice. His predecessor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, moves to serve as Ladakh's LG.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:17 IST
Taranjit Singh Sandhu: From Diplomacy to Delhi's Governance
Taranjit Singh Sandhu
  • Country:
  • India

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, an illustrious former diplomat, is poised to become Delhi's 23rd Lieutenant Governor. The official oath-taking ceremony is set for March 11 at Lok Niwas, officiated by the chief justice of the Delhi High Court.

Sandhu's exemplary service in the Indian Foreign Service, spanning roles like India's ambassador to the United States and deputy chief of mission in Washington D.C., makes him a notable appointee. This diplomatic veteran brings a wealth of experience, having engaged extensively in U.S.-India relations.

His predecessor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, is transitioning to Ladakh to take on the role of Lieutenant Governor. Preparations for both Sandhu's and Saxena's oath ceremonies are actively underway, signifying a significant leadership change in these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Debunking Concerns: Ayushman Bharat Scheme's Efficacy in Haryana

Debunking Concerns: Ayushman Bharat Scheme's Efficacy in Haryana

 India
2
Surging Oil Prices Propel U.S. Dollar Amid Middle East Conflict

Surging Oil Prices Propel U.S. Dollar Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global
3
Rubio Considers Censure Against Afghanistan Amid Citizen Detention

Rubio Considers Censure Against Afghanistan Amid Citizen Detention

 Global
4
AI Startup Anthropic Challenges Pentagon Blacklist in Landmark Lawsuit

AI Startup Anthropic Challenges Pentagon Blacklist in Landmark Lawsuit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026