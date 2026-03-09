Left Menu

Virtual Reunion: Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs Attend Manipur Assembly Amidst Normalization

Six MLAs from the Kuki-Zo-Hmar community attended a Manipur assembly session virtually, signifying progress towards normalcy following ethnic violence. Previously unable to physically attend due to tensions between ethnic groups, this marks a hopeful step under new leadership aiming for political integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:37 IST
Virtual Reunion: Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs Attend Manipur Assembly Amidst Normalization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards reconciliation, six Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs attended the Manipur assembly session virtually, a development hailed as positive by Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh. This action comes in the wake of prolonged ethnic tensions that had divided the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur.

The assembly session attendance marks an essential step towards resolution after 10 Kuki-Zo-Hmar legislators had earlier demanded separate administration due to clashes between May 2023 and February 2025. The violence had previously restricted movements between the valley districts and surrounding hill districts inhabited by Meitei and Kuki communities respectively.

With recent changes in political leadership following the resignation of former Chief Minister Biren Singh and the imposition and subsequent lifting of President's Rule, efforts have been made to integrate and normalize state politics, including accommodating virtual participation in sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rubio Considers Censure Against Afghanistan Amid Citizen Detention

Rubio Considers Censure Against Afghanistan Amid Citizen Detention

 Global
2
AI Startup Anthropic Challenges Pentagon Blacklist in Landmark Lawsuit

AI Startup Anthropic Challenges Pentagon Blacklist in Landmark Lawsuit

 Global
3
European Leaders Discuss Energy Prices and Competitiveness

European Leaders Discuss Energy Prices and Competitiveness

 Belgium
4
Rastriya Swatantra Party Nears Two-Thirds Majority in Nepal's Parliamentary Elections

Rastriya Swatantra Party Nears Two-Thirds Majority in Nepal's Parliamentary ...

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026