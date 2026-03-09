Virtual Reunion: Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs Attend Manipur Assembly Amidst Normalization

In a significant move towards reconciliation, six Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs attended the Manipur assembly session virtually, a development hailed as positive by Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh. This action comes in the wake of prolonged ethnic tensions that had divided the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur.

The assembly session attendance marks an essential step towards resolution after 10 Kuki-Zo-Hmar legislators had earlier demanded separate administration due to clashes between May 2023 and February 2025. The violence had previously restricted movements between the valley districts and surrounding hill districts inhabited by Meitei and Kuki communities respectively.

With recent changes in political leadership following the resignation of former Chief Minister Biren Singh and the imposition and subsequent lifting of President's Rule, efforts have been made to integrate and normalize state politics, including accommodating virtual participation in sessions.

