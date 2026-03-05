Left Menu

Manipur's New Assembly Session: Budget Introduction and Ethnic Unrest

The Manipur Assembly's new session starts on March 9, likely featuring budget discussions. This follows the end of President's Rule, caused by ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities that led to significant unrest since 2023. Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh's recent inauguration marks political transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:22 IST
Manipur is set to commence a new session of its assembly on March 9, as indicated by officials on Thursday. The session is expected to present the state's budget, a significant event following the recent political shifts within the region.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh, having been sworn in as Chief Minister after the lifting of President's Rule in the state, will oversee the proceedings. The President's Rule was lifted after a period of ethnic violence that began in May 2023.

The state has been notably impacted by ongoing conflicts between the Meitei and Kuki communities, resulting in substantial casualties and homelessness. Officials, however, are moving forward with governance, planning to discuss the Annual Administrative Report during the assembly's proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

