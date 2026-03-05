Manipur's New Assembly Session: Budget Introduction and Ethnic Unrest

Manipur is set to commence a new session of its assembly on March 9, as indicated by officials on Thursday. The session is expected to present the state's budget, a significant event following the recent political shifts within the region.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh, having been sworn in as Chief Minister after the lifting of President's Rule in the state, will oversee the proceedings. The President's Rule was lifted after a period of ethnic violence that began in May 2023.

The state has been notably impacted by ongoing conflicts between the Meitei and Kuki communities, resulting in substantial casualties and homelessness. Officials, however, are moving forward with governance, planning to discuss the Annual Administrative Report during the assembly's proceedings.

