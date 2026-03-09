Shiv Kavinder Gupta: The New Governor of Himachal Pradesh

In a significant political move, Shiv Kavinder Gupta has been appointed as the new governor of Himachal Pradesh. Gupta, who took office following his arrival on Monday evening, expressed a strong commitment to fostering the state's welfare and development through inclusive governance.

With a wealth of experience spanning over four decades, Gupta's career is marked by key positions in public service, including his roles as the first mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation and deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. His political journey reflects a deep commitment to governance and public welfare.

Gupta, accompanied by his wife Bindu, received a warm welcome in Shimla from the political fraternity, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other prominent leaders. As he prepares to take the official oath on March 10, Gupta's leadership is anticipated to bring positive changes for the people of Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)