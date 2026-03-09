Political Shake-up in Madagascar

In a significant political development, Madagascar's President, Michael Randrianirina, has dismissed the Prime Minister and the entire cabinet. This move follows his seizure of power in October after youth-led protests ousted his predecessor, Andry Rajoelina.

Harry Laurent Rahajason, the director of communication of the Presidency, announced that President Randrianirina will appoint a new Prime Minister imminently, adhering to constitutional protocols. However, the official statement did not disclose specific reasons for the cabinet's dismissal.

This reshuffle marks a pivotal moment in Madagascar's political landscape, as the nation awaits further announcements from the President's office.