Nepal's General Election: A New Chapter After Youth-led Protests
Nepal is set to vote in its first general election since anti-corruption protests ended K.P. Sharma Oli's government. Nearly 19 million are eligible to vote for a 275-member assembly. Job creation, corruption, and international relations with India and China are key issues. Major contenders include Balendra Shah and former PM Oli.
Nepal heads to the polls on Thursday for its first general election since youth-led protests over corruption dismantled the government of former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli in September. This pivotal election will shape the country's future direction.
Nearly 19 million Nepalese are eligible to vote in this election, which will determine the representatives for the 275-member assembly. New young voters, added in the wake of last year's deadly protests, could play a decisive role in this electoral race involving 65 political parties.
Key issues such as job creation, corruption, and navigating relations with India and China dominate the political discourse. With major contestants like rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah and former PM Oli, the election resonates with high stakes amid Nepal's geopolitical balancing act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
