MDMK Joins Forces with DMK for Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

MDMK will contest four seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as part of an alliance with ruling DMK. The agreement followed talks between leaders Stalin and Vaiko. Meanwhile, NDA plans its own strategy, with Piyush Goyal forecasting a win, contrasting with CM Stalin's sharp critique of NDA policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:18 IST
MDMK and DMK hold seat sharing talks (Photo/DMK). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic political move, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) has secured an agreement to contest four seats in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The decision follows discussions between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Chief, MK Stalin, and MDMK General Secretary Vaiko concerning seat-sharing logistics.

The agreement specifies that the MDMK, part of the Secular Progressive Alliance, will fight for four assembly constituencies. Notably, in three of these, the candidates will use DMK's recognized "Rising Sun" symbol, while the MDMK symbol will be utilized in one constituency, enhancing the coalition's representative strength.

Concurrently, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is gearing up for the elections with Union Minister Piyush Goyal indicating a decisive victory to overthrow the DMK governance. As part of their electoral strategy, seat-sharing within the NDA is poised to finalize amicably, with plans of forming the next government led by AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami. Meanwhile, MK Stalin has accused the BJP of aligning policies detrimental to Tamil Nadu, emphasizing that the upcoming elections epitomize a clash between state interests and the so-called 'Delhi team.' Stalin also claimed the AIADMK's allegiance lies excessively with the BJP, undermining regional autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

