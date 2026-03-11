Left Menu

Congress Stumbles in Lok Sabha No-Confidence Drama

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the Congress party's conduct during a debate on removing Om Birla as Lok Sabha speaker, highlighting their retreat from voting on the no-confidence motion. The BJP described Congress as uncommitted, while the motion was ultimately defeated via a voice vote after a heated debate.

Updated: 11-03-2026 23:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress of lacking commitment during a heated debate on an opposition resolution aiming to remove Om Birla as the Lok Sabha speaker.

Rijiju asserted that the Congress abstained from voting on the no-confidence motion, revealing a lack of seriousness towards parliamentary responsibilities. He noted that Congress ignored warnings against bringing the motion forward.

The motion was quashed by a voice vote after a spirited debate, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah accusing Rahul Gandhi of avoiding parliamentary duties. The session concluded amidst protests and calls for an apology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

