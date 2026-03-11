Congress Stumbles in Lok Sabha No-Confidence Drama

On Wednesday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress of lacking commitment during a heated debate on an opposition resolution aiming to remove Om Birla as the Lok Sabha speaker.

Rijiju asserted that the Congress abstained from voting on the no-confidence motion, revealing a lack of seriousness towards parliamentary responsibilities. He noted that Congress ignored warnings against bringing the motion forward.

The motion was quashed by a voice vote after a spirited debate, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah accusing Rahul Gandhi of avoiding parliamentary duties. The session concluded amidst protests and calls for an apology.

(With inputs from agencies.)