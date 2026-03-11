Congress Stumbles in Lok Sabha No-Confidence Drama
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the Congress party's conduct during a debate on removing Om Birla as Lok Sabha speaker, highlighting their retreat from voting on the no-confidence motion. The BJP described Congress as uncommitted, while the motion was ultimately defeated via a voice vote after a heated debate.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress of lacking commitment during a heated debate on an opposition resolution aiming to remove Om Birla as the Lok Sabha speaker.
Rijiju asserted that the Congress abstained from voting on the no-confidence motion, revealing a lack of seriousness towards parliamentary responsibilities. He noted that Congress ignored warnings against bringing the motion forward.
The motion was quashed by a voice vote after a spirited debate, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah accusing Rahul Gandhi of avoiding parliamentary duties. The session concluded amidst protests and calls for an apology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Denounces Congress Allegations on India-US Trade Deal
Amit Shah Defends Speaker Amidst Heated Lok Sabha Debate
Congress Slams Amit Shah in Lok Sabha Debate Rumble
KTR Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Defection Dismissals, Plans Private Member Bill Against Congress
Rahul Gandhi Alleges Suppression in Lok Sabha Amid Speaker Debate