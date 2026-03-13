DMK Gears Up for Assembly Elections with Strategic Meeting

The ruling DMK party will convene a crucial meeting of its district secretaries to prepare for the upcoming Assembly elections, announced General Secretary Duraimurugan on Friday. The key session is scheduled to take place on March 16, with M K Stalin, the DMK President, presiding.

Originally planned for March 15, the meeting will now be hosted at Kalaignar Arangam, Anna Arivalayam, the party's headquarters. This change was communicated in a revised party statement, reflecting the party's flexibility and responsiveness to organizational needs.

Emphasizing the importance of this strategic discussion, Duraimurugan has urged all district secretaries and MPs to ensure their attendance, signaling the party's all-hands-on-deck approach to the electoral challenge ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)