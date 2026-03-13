Tug of War in Haryana: Rajya Sabha Elections Heat Up

In a strategic move ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana, scheduled for March 16, Congress has relocated its MLAs to a secretive location to prevent potential cross-voting. Sources indicate the legislators will head to Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh, returning shortly before the crucial vote.

With three candidates vying for two seats, including BJP's Sanjay Bhatia, Congress' Karamvir Singh Boudh, and Independent Satish Nandal, the election poses a significant challenge. Congress holds 37 members in the assembly, enough to claim a seat, provided all MLAs vote in line without any defections.

Key figures in this political maneuvering include former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh, who are spearheading efforts to keep the party united. The election could turn on whether Nandal, running as an Independent, can garner cross-party support.

(With inputs from agencies.)