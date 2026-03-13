Rahul Gandhi Questions Congress's Past and India's Energy Security

During a recent speech in Lucknow, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized his party's historical decisions, suggesting that former leader Kanshi Ram could have had a leadership role under Jawaharlal Nehru. Kanshi Ram, a key figure for Dalit rights, was lauded by Gandhi for his steadfast principles, reflecting on how Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar also did not compromise.

Gandhi's remarks were delivered ahead of Kanshi Ram's birth anniversary at the Samvidhan Sammelan. He cited internal shortcomings as reasons for Kanshi Ram's success outside the Congress fold. Reflecting on Thursday's Parliament speech, Gandhi emphasized the ongoing challenges from differing political philosophies.

In delving into contemporary issues, Gandhi criticized India's energy security strategy under Narendra Modi's leadership, alleging a barter-like compromise with the US affecting India's sovereignty in choosing oil suppliers. His comments highlight geopolitical tensions, particularly concerning the US-Israel-Iran dynamics, and its implications on India.

(With inputs from agencies.)